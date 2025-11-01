Left Menu

Tragic Collision: School Van Crash Claims Two Young Lives

A devastating collision between a private school van and an SUV in Itawa town resulted in the death of two young students and injured several others. The incident, occurring on a Saturday morning, involved 10 to 12 students traveling to school. The crash's impact overturned both vehicles.

Tragic Collision: School Van Crash Claims Two Young Lives
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded near Itawa town on Saturday morning as a school van collided with an SUV, resulting in the deaths of two young girls and injuries to five others. The private school van was en route from Gaita village to deliver students to a school in Itawa when it lost control and crashed into an oncoming SUV.

The collision, attributed to a reported tire burst, was so violent that both vehicles overturned. Police have identified the deceased as Tanu Dhakad, 15, and Parul Arya, 8. The critically injured students are receiving treatment at New Medical College Hospital in Kota.

In addition to the young victims, the van driver and a passenger from the SUV sustained injuries, while the SUV's driver fled the scene. Local MLA Chetan Patel responded by visiting the hospital to check on the injured and offer condolences to the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

