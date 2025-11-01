IFC and BNDA Partner to Boost Mali’s Agricultural Financing and Job Creation

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a major partnership with Mali’s Banque Nationale de Développement Agricole (BNDA) aimed at expanding access to finance for small businesses, farmers, and women entrepreneurs. The initiative will help accelerate job creation, strengthen climate resilience, and bolster food security in Mali’s critical agricultural sector — a cornerstone of the national economy.

A $40 Million Boost for Mali’s Agricultural Transformation

Under the new partnership, IFC will provide a $40 million senior loan to BNDA to help the bank double its lending portfolio for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to more than $270 million within five years. The funding will prioritize smallholder farmers, agricultural cooperatives, and climate-smart enterprises, particularly those focused on renewable energy, sustainable irrigation, and agro-processing.

In addition, IFC will extend a $10 million international trade financing facility to support the import and export of essential goods, helping rural businesses access regional and global markets.

BNDA, often described as the backbone of Mali’s agricultural finance system, plays a vital role in supporting a sector that contributes nearly 30 percent of the country’s GDP and employs about 80 percent of the population.

Inclusive Growth with a Gender and Climate Focus

The IFC-BNDA partnership places strong emphasis on inclusion and sustainability. At least 25 percent of the financing will go to women-owned or women-led businesses, addressing one of the most persistent gender gaps in Mali’s economy. A further 10 percent will be directed toward climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, and green projects.

The initiative is expected to generate between 8,600 and 14,200 direct and indirect jobs over the next five years while increasing BNDA’s green finance portfolio by nearly 90 percent. This expansion will not only improve rural livelihoods but also reinforce Mali’s adaptation to climate change — a growing concern in the Sahel region where erratic rainfall and desertification threaten agricultural productivity.

Driving Rural Prosperity and Financial Inclusion

Aliou Maiga, IFC's Regional Industry Director for Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in Africa, emphasized that the partnership represents a decisive step toward inclusive economic growth.

“Helping close Mali’s agricultural and SME financing gaps is key to boosting the economy and supporting the agricultural sector, which is the lifeblood of Mali’s development,” Maiga said. “This investment demonstrates our commitment to backing critical institutions that promote resilience and opportunity in underserved communities. By working with BNDA, we aim to expand access to finance, promote green growth, and create sustainable jobs.”

For BNDA, the partnership builds on its long-standing mission of empowering farmers and rural entrepreneurs. Badara Aliou Coulibaly, BNDA’s Managing Director, welcomed the collaboration, saying:

“BNDA’s mission has always been to support rural communities and those who drive Mali’s agricultural economy. This partnership with IFC will allow us to expand our outreach, particularly to women and smallholder farmers, while integrating digital and sustainable solutions that will boost productivity and strengthen food security nationwide.”

Capacity Building and Advisory Support

Beyond financing, IFC will provide advisory services to enhance BNDA’s agricultural lending strategy, risk management, and institutional resilience. The advisory program will focus on embedding green finance and gender inclusion into BNDA’s business model, developing credit scoring tools tailored for small-scale farmers, and improving data-driven decision-making.

This technical assistance will also help BNDA implement best practices in climate risk assessment, sustainable lending, and responsible banking — ensuring that the bank’s growth aligns with Mali’s national development goals and global sustainability benchmarks.

A Broader Strategy for Mali’s Economic Resilience

The investment is part of IFC’s growing engagement in Mali and the wider Sahel region. IFC’s current portfolio in Mali stands at approximately $365.6 million, spanning key sectors such as agribusiness, renewable energy, financial inclusion, and digital connectivity. The institution is actively developing a pipeline of projects focused on climate resilience, regional trade, and job creation.

This partnership reinforces the World Bank Group’s shared vision of building a more resilient and inclusive Sahel, where agriculture is viewed not only as a source of livelihoods but also as a driver of stability and sustainable growth.

A Sustainable Future for Mali’s Agriculture

By scaling up lending to MSMEs and smallholder farmers, the IFC-BNDA partnership aims to transform the financial landscape for rural Mali. With improved access to credit, farmers will be able to invest in better seeds, equipment, and technologies — including solar-powered irrigation and storage solutions — thereby improving yields, reducing post-harvest losses, and enhancing food security.

The focus on women entrepreneurs is also expected to have ripple effects across communities, boosting household incomes and empowering women to play a greater role in local and regional markets.

As Mali continues to navigate economic and environmental challenges, the IFC-BNDA partnership serves as a model for how strategic financing, private-sector participation, and sustainable practices can drive inclusive development.