Skoda Auto India Achieves Record Sales Milestone in October 2025

In an impressive feat, Skoda Auto India announced a record-breaking month of sales for October 2025, achieving its highest-ever figures with 8,252 units. This notable growth was heavily influenced by the success of the Kylaq sub-4 metre SUV, as well as ongoing demand for the Kodiaq, their luxury flagship 4x4 model.

With a cumulative total of 61,607 units sold from January to October 2025, the automotive giant surpasses its previous annual best from 2022. This marks a significant leap in their market presence and underscores the brand's strategic efforts to bolster its footprint in India.

Ashish Gupta, Skoda Auto India's Brand Director, attributed the milestone to the company's robust brand-building and execution strategies. Gupta emphasized the importance of a clear vision and agility in their operations, which have collectively driven the company's growth trajectory in the Indian automotive sector.

