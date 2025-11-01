Toyota Kirloskar Motor Boosts October Sales by 39%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a substantial rise in its total sales, which jumped by 39% to 42,892 units in October compared to 30,845 units in the same month last year.

The company's export figures stood at 2,635 units for the month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) confirmed in a statement.

According to Varinder Wadhwa, TKM's Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business, the company's success was fueled by strategic synergies across operations and the launch of festive editions like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition. The positive sales impact was also attributed to favorable economic conditions during the festive season, supported by GST reforms which boosted market confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)