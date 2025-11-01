Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Boosts October Sales by 39%

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a significant 39% increase in sales for October, totaling 42,892 units. The rise was bolstered by new festive editions and a strong economic environment aided by GST reforms. Exports reached 2,635 units, enhancing overall performance.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 12:07 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a substantial rise in its total sales, which jumped by 39% to 42,892 units in October compared to 30,845 units in the same month last year.

The company's export figures stood at 2,635 units for the month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) confirmed in a statement.

According to Varinder Wadhwa, TKM's Vice President of Sales-Service-Used Car Business, the company's success was fueled by strategic synergies across operations and the launch of festive editions like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and the 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition. The positive sales impact was also attributed to favorable economic conditions during the festive season, supported by GST reforms which boosted market confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

