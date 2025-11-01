Left Menu

Pakistan's Textile Surge: Knitted Apparel Hits All-Time High

In September, Pakistan's textile exports soared to a three-year high of USD 1.6 billion, largely due to strong demand in value-added categories like knitted apparel. Economic challenges remain, yet profitability is set to increase, bolstered by US tariffs and improved trade conditions.

Updated: 01-11-2025 12:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a dramatic turn for Pakistan's economy, textile exports in September reached a record USD 1.6 billion, marking the highest in three years. This surge has been propelled by a strong demand for value-added goods and renewed orders from global markets. Knitted apparel emerged as a standout category, with exports soaring to an unprecedented USD 485 million, showcasing the strength of Pakistan's value-added textile sector.

While the figures are impressive, experts caution that significant challenges linger. Financial analyst Humera Nawaz from Arif Habib Investments pointed to high energy costs, expensive financing, and cotton supply disruptions as key barriers that impede long-term competitiveness. Nevertheless, studies suggest that profitability for Pakistan's listed textile companies could triple in the first quarter of FY-26, driven by increased export volumes and favorable US tariffs.

Major industry players like Gul Ahmed Textile Mills and Nishat Mills are expected to see rising profits despite facing production setbacks due to recent weather conditions. Yet, the broader textile industry continues its global expansion in products such as bed linen and knitwear, cementing its vital role in Pakistan's export economy.

