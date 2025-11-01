Left Menu

Nissan Motor India Reports October Sales Surge Driven by Festive Demand

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd recorded consolidated sales of 9,675 units in October 2025, with domestic sales at 2,402 units and exports reaching 7,273 units. The company attributed this growth to the festive cheer and GST rationalisation. Focus on inventory management contributed to the positive retail momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd announced a significant boost in its sales figures for October 2025, with a total of 9,675 units sold.

The domestic market accounted for 2,402 units, largely fueled by strong demand for the New Nissan Magnite, while exports soared to 7,273 units. The company's Managing Director, Saurabh Vatsa, highlighted the positive impact of the festive season and the government's GST rationalisation as key drivers for the automotive sector's success this month.

A strategic focus on reducing dealer inventory ahead of the festive period has also enhanced retail momentum, ensuring better alignment of supply to meet the increased demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

