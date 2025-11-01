Nissan Motor India Reports October Sales Surge Driven by Festive Demand

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd announced a significant boost in its sales figures for October 2025, with a total of 9,675 units sold.

The domestic market accounted for 2,402 units, largely fueled by strong demand for the New Nissan Magnite, while exports soared to 7,273 units. The company's Managing Director, Saurabh Vatsa, highlighted the positive impact of the festive season and the government's GST rationalisation as key drivers for the automotive sector's success this month.

A strategic focus on reducing dealer inventory ahead of the festive period has also enhanced retail momentum, ensuring better alignment of supply to meet the increased demand.

