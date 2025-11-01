Honda Cars India Sees Festive Boost in October Sales

In a significant boost for the automotive industry, Honda Cars India Ltd announced a 15.3% rise in domestic sales for October. The company successfully sold 6,394 units in India, compared to 5,546 in the same month last year.

Furthermore, Honda Cars India achieved impressive export numbers, with 4,124 units shipped overseas, bringing the total sales figure for the month to a commendable 10,518 units.

Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at HCIL, attributed this success to the festive season's impact and the favorable outcomes of the GST 2.0 announcement.