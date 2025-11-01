Traffic Advisory: Marathon Mania Hits Delhi Streets
The Delhi Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions for the 'Sekhon Indian Air Force marathon' on Sunday. The event will feature a half-marathon, a 10 km run, and a 5 km run, drawing over 10,000 participants. Diversions are planned to ensure minimal inconvenience and smooth conduct.
In anticipation of the 'Sekhon Indian Air Force marathon' 2025, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory detailing traffic restrictions scheduled for Sunday. The event, hosted by the Indian Air Force, will see over 10,000 participants, combining armed forces personnel and civilians.
The marathon, commencing and concluding at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will feature a half-marathon, 10 km run, and 5 km run, beginning at 5:30 am, 6:30 am, and 7:30 am, respectively. Traffic regulations are set to be in effect from 4:45 am to 10 am.
Key routes will see diversions, including Bhisham Pitamah Marg and Lodhi Road, to name a few. While emergency vehicles will have unhindered access, additional traffic personnel will be deployed to facilitate smooth travel for commuters. The advisory outlines alternate routes to alleviate potential congestion.
