Tensions Surge as TMC MPs Clash with Delhi Police Over Alleged ED Misuse

Several Trinamool Congress MPs were detained after staging a protest against alleged misuse of probe agencies by the Centre. The clash occurred outside the Home Ministry in Delhi, following ED raids at I-PAC. TMC leaders criticized actions as attacks on democracy, claiming political vendetta and targeting of their party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated confrontation outside the Home Ministry in Delhi, several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs were detained by police on Friday amid protests against the alleged misuse of investigative agencies by the central government. The situation escalated as Delhi Police forcibly removed the MPs, leading to widespread outrage within the party.

TMC leaders, including MPs Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra, argued that the Enforcement Directorate's recent raids on political consultancy I-PAC and its chief were politically motivated attacks meant to intimidate opposition voices. The MPs, while staging the protest, were accused of breaching prohibitory orders, leading to their detention at the Parliament Street Police Station.

As tensions rose, TMC leaders voiced strong criticism against the alleged governmental pressure. The party accused the government of attempting to steal election strategies, describing the police actions as a blatant assault on democratic rights. TMC has vowed to continue protests, condemning what they see as unjust targeting of their party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

