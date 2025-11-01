Protest Erupts Over Neglected Key Highway in Andaman Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Territorial Congress Committee (ANTCC) spearheaded a protest at Rangat Bazaar on Saturday, decrying the deteriorating state of National Highway-4. The protest drew support from hundreds of residents, expressing concerns over the vital road that connects key districts in the Andaman Islands.

Leading the protest were ANTCC president Rangalal Halder and campaign chairman TSG Bhasker, who, alongside demonstrators, called for immediate repairs of NH-4, alleging the road has been in disrepair for nearly a decade. As tensions rose, the demonstration saw clashes with law enforcement, following provocative actions by some protesters.

High-ranking officials, including the Additional District Magistrate and representatives from NHIDCL, addressed the gathering, assuring them that urgent repair measures would be embarked upon. The road's condition, critical for regional connectivity and economic vitality, remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)