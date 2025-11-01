JK Cement Ltd Achieves 17% Profit Surge in September Quarter
JK Cement Ltd reported a significant 17% increase in net profit to Rs 159.25 crore for the September quarter, compared to Rs 136.15 crore last year. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,019.20 crore, with total expenses at Rs 2,827.36 crore. The company's total income increased by 18.17%.
JK Cement Ltd has announced a notable 17 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit, hitting Rs 159.25 crore for the September quarter. This presents a substantial climb from the Rs 136.15 crore recorded in the same period last year.
According to their latest regulatory filing, the company also reported an increase in revenue from operations by 17.9 per cent, amounting to Rs 3,019.20 crore, up from Rs 2,560.12 crore previously.
Total expenses for JKCL reached Rs 2,827.36 crore, marking an 11 per cent increase, while total income, including other sources, rose by 18.17 per cent to Rs 3,070.08 crore.
