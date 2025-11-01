Telangana's 'Arrive Alive': A New Era for Road Safety Awareness
Telangana's DGP B Shivadhar Reddy announced the 'Arrive Alive' campaign to promote road safety. The 15-day initiative aims to raise awareness, ensure traffic rule compliance, and reduce accidents. NGOs suggest mandatory driving classes, school curriculum integration, road safety parks, and AI-based driving apps for enhanced safety measures.
In an effort to enhance road safety measures across Telangana, Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy has unveiled the 'Arrive Alive' awareness campaign.
The initiative, set to run for 15 days in December, aims to educate the public on road safety, urging compliance with traffic regulations and fostering responsible driving habits.
Suggestions from NGOs included mandatory driving classes, integrating road safety into the school curriculum, establishing safety parks, and using AI-driven applications to monitor driving behavior.
