Pidilite Industries Eyes Double-Digit Growth Amid Strategic Innovations

Pidilite Industries is projecting a robust double-digit underlying volume growth for the latter half of the fiscal year. This optimism is fueled by strategic brand initiatives, product innovation, and effective marketing, according to Managing Director Sudhanshu Vats.

In a recent virtual media roundtable post-earnings session, Vats highlighted that benign input costs are expected to bolster Ebitda growth moving forward. The company reported a 9.8% rise in consolidated net sales, amounting to Rs 3,540 crore in the September quarter, with a significant 24% increase in Ebitda.

Boosted by favorable monsoons and the effects of GST 2.0, particularly in the construction sector, Pidilite remains confident of maintaining growth. The company is witnessing enhanced performance in both urban and rural markets and continues to strategize against geopolitical uncertainties.