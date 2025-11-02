India Launches Landmark Employees' Enrolment Scheme - 2025

The Indian government has unveiled the Employees' Enrolment Scheme - 2025, marking a significant stride towards inclusive social security. The scheme, inaugurated by the Union Minister during the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's 73rd Foundation Day, addresses gaps in employee coverage by encouraging voluntary compliance from employers, expanding the reach of the EPF.

This initiative focuses on enrolling employees who, during the period between July 1, 2017, and October 31, 2025, missed out on EPF coverage. Running from November 2025 to April 2026, the scheme requires employers to declare eligible employees via the EPFO portal, without imposing the burden of employee share deductions for the period before inclusion.

Employers are mandated to cover their portion, alongside interest and administrative fees, settling with a nominal Rs 100 penalty to promote seamless past compliance regularization. Organizations under existing inquiries remain eligible, with a cap on damages. This strategic move is set to enhance EPF coverage and workplace formalization, aligning with India's aim of 'Social Security for All.'

