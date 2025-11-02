Left Menu

Royal Enfield Roars with Record October Sales Surge

Royal Enfield reported a 13% increase in total sales for October, selling 124,951 units compared to 110,574 the previous year. Domestic sales rose 15%, although exports dropped by 7%. This achievement marks the brand's best-ever festive season performance, highlighting strong customer support and enthusiasm.

Royal Enfield, the renowned motorcycle manufacturer, announced a robust 13% increase in October sales, reaching 124,951 units. This compares to 110,574 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales saw a notable 15% rise, amounting to 116,844 units, as opposed to 101,886 units the previous year, as stated by Royal Enfield in its official communication.

However, the company, part of Eicher Motors Group, noted a 7% decline in export sales, recording 8,107 units compared to 8,688 in the past year. Commenting on the performance, Eicher Motors Ltd Managing Director and Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan attributed the success to festive season enthusiasm, with a milestone achievement of selling over 2.49 lakh motorcycles during the months of September and October, marking the brand's best-ever festive sales performance.

