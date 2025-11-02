Daring Rescue at Sea: Indian Coast Guard Aids Ailing Ukrainian Crewman

A Ukrainian crew member was successfully evacuated by the Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre following a medical emergency off the coast of Kochi, a Defence spokesperson announced this Sunday.

The incident began at 1:42 am when the MT Minerva Vera, a Malta-flagged vessel, called for assistance for crew member Milishchuk Roman, aged 58, who was experiencing acute periumbilical pain approximately 100 nautical miles from Kochi.

The Indian Coast Guard coordinated the medical evacuation efforts, with the patient being transported by Tug Ocean Elite to Kochi Port, where he was assessed and received first aid from a Coast Guard medical assistant before being moved to Lourdes Hospital for further care.

