Daring Rescue at Sea: Indian Coast Guard Aids Ailing Ukrainian Crewman

The Indian Coast Guard successfully evacuated a Ukrainian crew member from a tanker vessel off the coast of Kochi due to a medical emergency. The patient, suffering from acute pain, was safely brought to shore and transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Ukrainian crew member was successfully evacuated by the Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre following a medical emergency off the coast of Kochi, a Defence spokesperson announced this Sunday.

The incident began at 1:42 am when the MT Minerva Vera, a Malta-flagged vessel, called for assistance for crew member Milishchuk Roman, aged 58, who was experiencing acute periumbilical pain approximately 100 nautical miles from Kochi.

The Indian Coast Guard coordinated the medical evacuation efforts, with the patient being transported by Tug Ocean Elite to Kochi Port, where he was assessed and received first aid from a Coast Guard medical assistant before being moved to Lourdes Hospital for further care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

