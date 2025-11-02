Tragic Pilgrimage: Tempo Accident Claims Lives in Jyolikot

A tragic road accident in Jyolikot has resulted in the deaths of two individuals, while 16 others sustained injuries. The incident involved a tempo traveller carrying 18 pilgrims returning to Delhi from the Kainchi Dham shrine.

The vehicle lost control near Dogaon, plunging off a cliff and eventually landing in a ravine. Emergency aid teams, including the State Disaster Response Force, were quick to arrive for rescue and relief efforts.

Authorities confirmed the deceased as Sonu Kumar and Gaurav Bansal, while several critically injured, including a one-year-old, were taken to Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital. The harrowing incident underscores the perils of road travel in treacherous areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)