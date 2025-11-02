Left Menu

Tragic Pilgrimage: Tempo Accident Claims Lives in Jyolikot

A tragic accident claimed two lives and injured 16 when a tempo traveller carrying pilgrims veered off a road in Jyolikot, plummeting into a ravine. Rescue teams rushed to the scene, while the injured, including a critically hurt toddler, were transported to Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarakhand | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Jyolikot has resulted in the deaths of two individuals, while 16 others sustained injuries. The incident involved a tempo traveller carrying 18 pilgrims returning to Delhi from the Kainchi Dham shrine.

The vehicle lost control near Dogaon, plunging off a cliff and eventually landing in a ravine. Emergency aid teams, including the State Disaster Response Force, were quick to arrive for rescue and relief efforts.

Authorities confirmed the deceased as Sonu Kumar and Gaurav Bansal, while several critically injured, including a one-year-old, were taken to Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital. The harrowing incident underscores the perils of road travel in treacherous areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

