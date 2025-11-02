DMRC Champions Cyber Safety in October

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) actively promoted cyber safety and best practices among its employees throughout October. Officials from India and several international regions, including Canada, Spain, Portugal, and Austria, engaged in a series of activities focused on cybersecurity.

During the Cyber Security Awareness month, DMRC organized the UITP India Urban Rail Conference 2025, centered on themes like innovation, global collaboration, and cybersecurity in urban railways. Key figures such as Dr. Gulshan Rai and Dr. Sanjay Bahl led expert sessions, while Col. Nidhish Bhatnagar concluded the month with a lecture on secure online conduct.

Further engaging staff, a cyber security quiz took place in online and offline formats, recognizing Raman Goyal, General Manager (Operations), as the winner. Additionally, DMRC solidified its commitment to cybersecurity by signing an MoU with C3iHub, IIT Kanpur, to enhance research and innovation in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)