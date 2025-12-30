Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Year of Expansion and Innovation

2025 was a milestone year for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, marked by significant expansions and innovations. New corridors were inaugurated, digital services enhanced, and sustainability initiatives prioritized. Collaborations, national recognitions, and the opening of a metro museum highlighted DMRC's continued impact on urban mobility and public engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) marked a year of monumental growth and innovation. The year began with the foundation stone for the 26.5-km Rithala-Narela-Nathupur metro corridor, boosting Phase-IV expansion.

The DMRC achieved engineering marvels, such as the Golden Line's completion and record-breaking constructions across critical corridors. Technological advancements like the Sarthi-Momentum 2.0 app and digital payment integrations showcased the corporation's dedication to commuter convenience.

DMRC's role extended globally with contracts and partnerships, alongside notable sustainability efforts, national awards, and the inauguration of the Delhi Metro Museum, underscoring its leadership in urban mobility and public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

