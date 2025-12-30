Delhi Metro's Year of Expansion and Innovation
2025 was a milestone year for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, marked by significant expansions and innovations. New corridors were inaugurated, digital services enhanced, and sustainability initiatives prioritized. Collaborations, national recognitions, and the opening of a metro museum highlighted DMRC's continued impact on urban mobility and public engagement.
In 2025, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) marked a year of monumental growth and innovation. The year began with the foundation stone for the 26.5-km Rithala-Narela-Nathupur metro corridor, boosting Phase-IV expansion.
The DMRC achieved engineering marvels, such as the Golden Line's completion and record-breaking constructions across critical corridors. Technological advancements like the Sarthi-Momentum 2.0 app and digital payment integrations showcased the corporation's dedication to commuter convenience.
DMRC's role extended globally with contracts and partnerships, alongside notable sustainability efforts, national awards, and the inauguration of the Delhi Metro Museum, underscoring its leadership in urban mobility and public engagement.
