Drunk Passenger's Shocking Act Leaves Woman Critically Injured on Train

A shocking incident occurred near Varkala on Sunday when a woman was critically injured as a result of being pushed from a moving train by an intoxicated passenger. The woman, who has sustained severe injuries, is currently in critical condition.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar from Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram, was apprehended by railway police shortly after the incident. According to authorities, the incident took place shortly after the Kerala Express departed from Varkala railway station at approximately 8:30 pm.

Witnesses report that the victim was attacked along with her friend while returning from the washroom. Suresh Kumar was heavily intoxicated and attempted to push her friend as well. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, which has shocked local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)