Drunk Passenger's Shocking Act Leaves Woman Critically Injured on Train

A woman was critically injured after being pushed from a moving train near Varkala by an intoxicated passenger. The victim was later found on the tracks and is in critical condition. The accused, Suresh Kumar, has been apprehended by police. The incident has shocked local communities.

Updated: 02-11-2025 23:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident occurred near Varkala on Sunday when a woman was critically injured as a result of being pushed from a moving train by an intoxicated passenger. The woman, who has sustained severe injuries, is currently in critical condition.

The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar from Vellarada, Thiruvananthapuram, was apprehended by railway police shortly after the incident. According to authorities, the incident took place shortly after the Kerala Express departed from Varkala railway station at approximately 8:30 pm.

Witnesses report that the victim was attacked along with her friend while returning from the washroom. Suresh Kumar was heavily intoxicated and attempted to push her friend as well. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, which has shocked local communities.

