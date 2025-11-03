Near Miss Over Cleveland: Southwest Jet and Medical Helicopter in Close Call

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation following a recent close call between a Southwest Airlines plane and a medical helicopter near Cleveland International Airport. On October 29, the two aircraft experienced a loss of separation as Southwest Flight 1333 approached Cleveland from Baltimore.

The pilot of the Southwest Boeing 737 aborted the landing to avoid a collision, ensuring all passengers landed safely shortly thereafter. The helicopter, reportedly carrying a patient, was aiming to pass ahead of the airliner, causing both to come within 0.56 miles of each other at 2,075 feet altitude.

This incident revives discussions about air safety after a previous collision in January near Washington, D.C., led to route adjustments for helicopters. The NTSB and FAA are under pressure to address and prevent similar occurrences, with increased scrutiny over air traffic control procedures and helicopter flight routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)