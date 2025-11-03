Railway Engineers Booked Over Mumbra Train Incident

Two Central Railway engineers have been charged in connection with a tragic incident that occurred on June 9 in Mumbra, Thane district, where four commuters were killed and nine others were injured. The incident involved overcrowded trains, a police official said on Monday.

The event took place between the Diva and Mumbra stations when two trains were passing each other at a sharp curve. Commuters standing on the footboards fell onto the tracks after their backpacks accidentally brushed against one another, according to the police findings.

A senior section engineer and a section engineer of Central Railway are now facing charges under section 25 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to acts endangering life or personal safety. The railway police's investigation is ongoing, the official reported.

