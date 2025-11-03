Thomas Cook & SOTC Boost China Travel Portfolio Amid Rising Demand

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, along with SOTC Travel, is expanding its travel portfolio to China, leveraging the country's strengthening ties with India and resumed direct flights. The relaxation of visa approvals has spurred a significant uptick in travel interest among Indians, the company revealed on Monday.

Company data indicates heightened interest, with trips being booked months ahead of the typically slow October-November season. By augmenting their China offerings, Thomas Cook and SOTC aim to capitalize on this consumer sentiment. Sources indicate a special focus on leisure travel as well as the burgeoning MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector, facilitated by China's advanced infrastructure and expanding flight connectivity.

Key Chinese cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu are gaining prominence as business and travel hubs, attracting corporate travelers. Rajeev Kale of Thomas Cook (India) Limited underscored the significance of direct flights in spiking interest and highlighted plans to offer new regional experiences for the modern Indian holidaymaker while leveraging China's unique offerings to boost their MICE business.

(With inputs from agencies.)