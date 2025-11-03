GHV Infra Projects: Soaring Revenue and Strategic Expansion

GHV Infra Projects Limited has reported a remarkable financial performance in the second quarter of 2025, with a revenue increase of over 128% compared to the first quarter. The company, active in infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors, attributes this growth to effective project execution and financial management.

The company has strategically expanded by issuing bonus shares, subdividing equity shares, and establishing a subsidiary in the UAE. This expansion aims to strengthen its international presence with operations expected to commence in the coming quarter.

Strengthening its order book from ₹3,400 crore to ₹8,500 crore, GHV Infra reflects solid project inflows. According to Managing Director Ajay Hans, this growth aligns with their commitment to enhance shareholder value and explore new opportunities.

