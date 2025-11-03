Ambuja Cements' Profit Skyrockets: A Detailed Financial Breakdown

Ambuja Cements Ltd, under the Adani Group, has reported a staggering four-fold increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 2,302 crore for Q2 ending September 2025. This dramatic rise, when compared to Rs 496 crore in the same period last fiscal, was largely influenced by income tax provision reversals attributed to favorable High Court rulings.

The company's consolidated revenue rose 25% to Rs 9,129.73 crore, with significant contributions from its cement and Ready Mix Concrete business segments. Notably, the consolidated sales volume surged by 20% to reach 16.6 Million Tonnes, achieving the highest volume in a Q2 series, demonstrating a strong market presence despite recent challenges.

Ambuja Cements is forging ahead with strategic investments and a robust expansion plan. With an increased FY28 capacity target of 155 MTPA, the company is set to leverage significant cost efficiencies through debottlenecking initiatives. CEO Vinod Bahety expressed optimism about sustained double-digit revenue growth and improved cost metrics, bolstered by favorable industry reforms.