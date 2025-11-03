Wockhardt Sees Profit Surge Amid International Expansion

Wockhardt, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, announced a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 82 crore for the second quarter of 2025, reversing a loss of Rs 16 crore from the same period last year.

Despite a revenue decrease to Rs 782 crore from Rs 818 crore, the company showed growth in key markets, with its India business growing by 3% and its UK operations by 4%.

The company's strategic initiatives, including expanded partnerships in the biotech diabetes sector and entry into markets like Russia and Malaysia, are propelling its international presence, as evidenced by a notable increase in share value by 10.43% on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)