Sail and Soar: Air India and TIRUN Revolutionize Indian Travel with Fly-Cruise Packages

TIRUN Travel Marketing has teamed up with Air India to offer integrated flight and cruise packages, simplifying travel planning for Indian tourists. Initially available for destinations like Singapore and Hong Kong, this service will eventually reach other locations worldwide, enhancing travel experiences with seamless connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:37 IST
TIRUN Travel Marketing has announced a new partnership with Air India to launch combined flight and cruise packages for Indian travelers. The collaboration, which began in November, aims to streamline travel experiences by linking Air India flights with cruise vacations offered by TIRUN.

This initiative will initially cover travel to destinations such as Singapore and Hong Kong, with plans to extend services to Sydney, Los Angeles, and various European locations. The goal is to provide a seamless travel experience connecting domestic and international flights with cruise holidays.

TIRUN Travel Marketing CEO Varun Chadha emphasized that the Fly-Cruise program will enhance convenience and add value, aligning with the aspirations of modern travelers. TIRUN Travels is the exclusive representative of renowned cruise brands like Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises.

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

