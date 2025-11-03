Arvind Fashions Ltd Posts Impressive 25.13% Profit Surge in Q2 FY26

Arvind Fashions Ltd, a notable entity in the casual and denim market, announced a strong financial performance for Q2 FY26, with consolidated net profits rising by 25.13% to Rs 56.35 crore.

Revenue from operations experienced an 11.3% increase, reaching Rs 1,417.51 crore. This growth was complemented by a 10.65% rise in total expenses, reported at Rs 1,343.10 crore, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in expansion and brand development.

Managing Director and CEO Amisha Jain attributed part of this success to recent GST reforms, which have bolstered consumer confidence and expenditure. Looking ahead, Jain emphasized a commitment to investing in signature brands, enhancing consumer relationships through direct channels, and scaling new categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)