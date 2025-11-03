Left Menu

Arvind Fashions Ltd Posts Impressive 25.13% Profit Surge in Q2 FY26

Arvind Fashions Ltd reported a 25.13% increase in net profit for the second quarter of FY26, reaching Rs 56.35 crore. The company saw an 11.3% rise in revenue to Rs 1,417.51 crore. MD & CEO Amisha Jain highlighted the positive impact of GST reforms on consumer spending and outlined future growth strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Fashions Ltd, a notable entity in the casual and denim market, announced a strong financial performance for Q2 FY26, with consolidated net profits rising by 25.13% to Rs 56.35 crore.

Revenue from operations experienced an 11.3% increase, reaching Rs 1,417.51 crore. This growth was complemented by a 10.65% rise in total expenses, reported at Rs 1,343.10 crore, reflecting the company's ongoing investment in expansion and brand development.

Managing Director and CEO Amisha Jain attributed part of this success to recent GST reforms, which have bolstered consumer confidence and expenditure. Looking ahead, Jain emphasized a commitment to investing in signature brands, enhancing consumer relationships through direct channels, and scaling new categories.

