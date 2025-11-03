Left Menu

India-New Zealand FTA Talks: Advancing Economic Partnership

India and New Zealand have commenced the fourth round of free trade agreement negotiations, focusing on goods, services, and rules of origin, following guidance from their leaders. This step aims to enhance bilateral economic ties as India deepens global trade efforts across multiple nations.

PM Modi and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon (File Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations entered their fourth round in Auckland, New Zealand, from November 3-7, 2025. This marks a significant progression towards a comprehensive and beneficial economic partnership, as announced by India's commerce ministry.

The FTA initiative was launched on March 16, 2025, in a meeting between India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay. Current negotiations focus on pivotal areas such as Trade in Goods, Trade in Services, and Rules of Origin, aiming for early convergence on pending issues.

India remains active in global trade discussions to foster growth opportunities, engaging with countries like the U.S., EU, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Recent agreements include treaties with Mauritius, UAE, Australia, and the UK, with expectations for significant shifts in India's trade architecture in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

