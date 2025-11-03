Festive Demand Boosts India's GST Revenue in October 2025

India's GST collections witnessed a sharp uptick in October 2025, as reported by the government on Sunday. The surge is attributed to robust consumer demand during the festive season and recent GST rate adjustments.

The gross GST revenue for October reached Rs 1,95,936 crore, marking a 4.6% increase from the previous year. Notably, Central-GST, State-GST, and Integrated-GST collections saw year-on-year rises, while cess-related revenue experienced a decline.

The financial year 2025-26 has seen an overall 9% increase in GST collections, amounting to Rs 13.89 lakh crore, highlighting a strong demand climate and improved compliance. Major industrial states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat greatly contributed, underscoring their economic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)