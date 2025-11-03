Technical Glitch Disrupts Mumbai Metro Line 1 During Evening Rush

A technical glitch at Andheri station caused significant disruptions to Mumbai Metro services on Line 1 during the evening rush hour. The issue occurred around 5 pm, severely affecting commuters traveling on the Ghatkopar-Varsova corridor.

The snag brought operations on one of Mumbai's busiest metro lines to a standstill, with services delayed for over 45 minutes. Despite the quick towing of the faulty rake, commuters experienced considerable inconvenience due to the high density of evening traffic.

Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd informed the public of the delay via a social media post at 5:30 pm, and services resumed shortly after. However, many travelers criticized the operator for insufficient communication about the disruption, which led to overcrowded stations and long queues.