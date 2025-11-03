Jitin Prasada Strengthens India–Romania Ties, Focuses on Skills Mobility and Economic Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic engagement to boost bilateral relations, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Jitin Prasada is on an official visit to Bucharest, Romania, to attend the 19th meeting of the Joint Committee for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) between India and Romania. The visit, held at the invitation of the Government of Romania, underscores India’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Europe through strengthened economic, technological, and people-to-people partnerships.

Deepening Economic and Strategic Partnership

On arrival at Henri Coandă International Airport, Shri Jitin Prasada was warmly received by Mr. Gabriel Bogdan Ștețco, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, and Mr. Sorin Mihai Toader, Managing Director, Department of Foreign Trade, ARICE. The cordial welcome reflected the warmth and mutual respect characterizing the India–Romania relationship, which is rooted in shared democratic values and long-standing cooperation in trade, industry, and cultural exchange.

The 19th JCEC meeting marks a crucial milestone in the evolving bilateral economic partnership, serving as a platform to explore new areas of collaboration in manufacturing, technology, clean energy, and human capital development. Both sides reaffirmed their shared vision of building a modern, forward-looking relationship aligned with the global goals of sustainable growth and equitable development.

Strengthening Skills-Based Mobility

During his visit, Shri Jitin Prasada held a detailed meeting with H.E. Mr. Petre-Florin Manole, Minister of Labour, Family, Youth and Social Solidarity of Romania, focusing on skills-based labour mobility and workforce collaboration. Highlighting India’s unique demographic advantage, Shri Prasada said, “With over one billion people of working age and a median age of 29, India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030. Our young, dynamic workforce is a critical asset for global economic growth.”

He emphasized that India’s transformation into a global manufacturing and technology hub—home to nearly 45% of global capability centres (GCCs)—positions it as a natural partner for Romania’s growing labour market. The Minister also noted that India’s expanding expertise in frontier technologies, renewable energy, and digital innovation complements Romania’s industrial and technological ambitions within the European Union.

Pathway for 30,000 Skilled Indian Professionals Annually

Recognizing Romania’s annual demand for approximately 100,000 non-EU workers, both Ministers discussed creating a structured pathway for 30,000 skilled Indian professionals to work in Romania each year. This initiative aims to address Romania’s sectoral labour shortages while providing India’s skilled youth with global employment opportunities in line with fair, safe, and transparent migration frameworks.

The Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to safe, orderly, and responsible migration, ensuring fair employment practices, protection of workers’ rights, and harmonization of recruitment procedures. This collaboration will also include cooperation in language and vocational training, mutual recognition of qualifications, and the development of standardized employment contracts to protect both employees and employers.

Expanding Education, Innovation, and Cultural Cooperation

Beyond labour mobility, both sides agreed to expand cooperation in higher education, research, and innovation. Discussions included the establishment of institutional linkages between Indian and Romanian universities, think tanks, and research bodies, promoting talent exchange and joint academic programs.

Cultural diplomacy also featured prominently in the talks, with both countries emphasizing enhanced people-to-people engagement through arts, heritage, tourism, and youth exchange programs. The Ministers agreed that strengthening these linkages would foster greater mutual understanding and deepen the historic India–Romania friendship.

Towards a Social Security and Totalization Agreement

Recognizing the need for social security certainty, both delegations discussed the potential negotiation of a Totalization Agreement—a social security pact that would prevent double contributions for expatriate workers and ensure long-term benefits for employees working across borders. Such an agreement would further protect the financial and social interests of Indian professionals in Romania and vice versa.

Reinforcing the India–EU Partnership

Shri Prasada noted that India’s growing engagement with Romania also fits within the broader framework of strengthening the India–EU partnership. With rapidly shifting global dynamics and supply chain realignments, India and Romania can play pivotal roles as trusted, resilient partners in fostering regional stability and shared economic progress.

“Strong India–EU cooperation is not just desirable—it is indispensable in today’s geopolitical and geoeconomic environment,” Shri Prasada stated, emphasizing that both sides can collaborate in areas such as digital transformation, renewable energy, defence technology, and smart manufacturing.

Expanding the Pillars of Cooperation

Both sides agreed to sustain the momentum of this engagement by activating practical enablers across four key pillars:

Expanding skills and labour mobility, ensuring structured migration frameworks. Deepening knowledge and innovation partnerships, including academic and research collaboration. Engaging business communities through trade missions, business forums, and start-up exchanges. Reinforcing institutional frameworks for policy coordination and regulatory alignment.

These initiatives, they noted, would ensure that the India–Romania partnership remains resilient, diversified, and future-ready.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The discussions reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation across trade, technology, and human capital. As India continues to emerge as a key global growth engine and Romania strengthens its role within the European Union, both nations are poised to build a transformative partnership based on shared prosperity and sustainable development.

Concluding his engagements, Shri Jitin Prasada expressed optimism about the road ahead: “Our partnership with Romania represents not just an opportunity for bilateral growth but a model of cooperation between two dynamic democracies dedicated to progress, innovation, and people-centric development.”