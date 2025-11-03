Transnet Bolsters Cape Town Terminal to Handle Surge in W Cape Fruit Exports

As South Africa’s deciduous fruit season gears up, Transnet has announced that the Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT) is fully prepared to handle increased export volumes from November 2025 to March 2026. The terminal, a vital link between Western Cape fruit producers and global markets, is expected to see a 3% rise in exports of table grapes, pomegranates, stone fruits, berries, apples, and pears.

Strategic Investments and Operational Readiness

Western Cape Terminals Managing Executive, Oscar Borchards, said the organization is entering the season with renewed confidence following a series of infrastructure and equipment upgrades. “We are approaching this season with confidence following recent investments in new equipment which we look forward to using this deciduous season. These newer machines are more resistant to wind which has been a challenge for us over the years,” Borchards stated.

The readiness stems from Transnet Port Terminals’ (TPT) broader modernization strategy. Over the 2025/2026 financial year, TPT plans to invest R4 billion across five terminals in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Cutting-Edge Equipment to Boost Efficiency

A major part of this investment has been the acquisition of 28 brand-new rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) for the Cape Town Container Terminal. Nine of these cranes are already operational, with another nine nearing completion of commissioning. The final batch of ten is currently being assembled.

These machines feature anti-sway technology and diesel-electric hybrid engines, both of which are expected to improve energy efficiency, minimize downtime, and enhance precision during container handling.

Tackling Wind Disruptions and Operational Bottlenecks

Historically, wind disruptions have posed significant challenges to port operations in Cape Town. To counter this, CTCT has implemented mitigation measures to ensure operational continuity during adverse weather conditions.

These include:

Active monitoring of the truck booking system during windbound periods, allowing for cancellation of appointments if operations halt for more than four hours.

Staggered import/export stack dates to optimize yard space and reduce congestion.

Segregation of reefers, empties, and full containers to maintain logistical fluidity and reduce delays.

Collaboration for Peak Season Management

To handle peak seasonal volumes, the Cape Town Container Terminal will work closely with the Cape Town Multipurpose Terminal. Smaller vessels will be redirected to the multipurpose terminal to ease congestion and streamline cargo flow. This collaborative approach aims to minimize vessel waiting times and ensure uninterrupted service for exporters.

Supporting the Western Cape’s Agricultural Economy

The Western Cape remains South Africa’s heartland for deciduous fruit production, with limited volumes also coming from the Northern Cape. By fortifying port infrastructure and streamlining operations, Transnet aims to sustain and grow the province’s agricultural export potential, ensuring local producers can access international markets more reliably and competitively.

As the 2025/2026 season approaches, these proactive measures position Transnet as a critical enabler of agricultural trade — ensuring that South African fruit continues to reach shelves worldwide, fresh and on time.