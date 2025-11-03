Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Expands Stake in Indus Towers: Implications for Telecom Infrastructure

Bharti Airtel announced its board approved acquiring an additional 5% stake in Indus Towers, increasing its holding from 51.03% as of September 30. The stake is valued over Rs 5,000 crore based on Indus Towers' market price. The acquisition is subject to market conditions and regulatory compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:40 IST
Bharti Airtel Expands Stake in Indus Towers: Implications for Telecom Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for the Indian telecom sector, Bharti Airtel's board sanctioned the acquisition of an extra 5% stake in its telecom infrastructure unit, Indus Towers, on Monday.

This acquisition would bolster Airtel's existing 51.03% stake in Indus Towers, representing a crucial enhancement in its strategic telecommunications assets. According to Monday's market valuation on the BSE, this stake is valued at over Rs 5,000 crore.

The transaction's fruition hinges on market conditions, regulatory compliance, and other key factors, as highlighted in Airtel's official filing. Notably, this decision follows Vodafone's recent exit from Indus Towers, having sold its 3% stake for Rs 2,800 crore last December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025