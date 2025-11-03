Left Menu

All Aboard: Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express Set to Launch

Preparations are underway for the inaugural journey of the Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express, set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Key logistical arrangements at the stations involve seating, welcome plants, tents, and security measures, ensuring a well-coordinated event for dignitaries and guests.

Updated: 03-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:35 IST
Senior railway officials of the North Central Railway Zone are gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of the Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express. This inaugural journey, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off, is set to commence on November 7, as preparations intensify at the designated stations.

Officials are meticulously organizing seating arrangements, welcoming setups, and security protocols to ensure a seamless event. Distinct responsibilities have been assigned to divisional managers, covering everything from refreshments to stage setup, ensuring that all aspects of the program are handled efficiently.

Key figures in the railway division, including the Chief Medical Superintendent and Divisional Signal Engineers, are playing crucial roles in maintaining the comfort and safety of all attendees, underscoring the significance of this high-profile railway initiative.

