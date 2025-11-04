Left Menu

U.S. Government Challenges Delta-Aeromexico Alliance

The Trump administration has requested a U.S. appeals court to dismiss Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico's attempt to stop an order dismantling their joint venture. This partnership allowed them to coordinate flight schedules, pricing, and capacity for U.S.–Mexico routes, significantly impacting Mexico City operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2025 06:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 06:04 IST
U.S. Government Challenges Delta-Aeromexico Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration on Monday urged a U.S. appeals court to dismiss Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico's efforts to prevent the termination of their joint venture. This alliance enabled them to coordinate scheduling, pricing, and capacity for flights between the U.S. and Mexico.

The Transportation Department argued that the decision to cease the previously permitted legal collusion between the two airlines, controlling nearly 60% of operations at the fourth-largest international gateway to and from the U.S., was valid.

The government highlighted flights originating from Mexico City in its legal filing, indicating the dominance the partnership held in that sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025