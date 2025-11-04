U.S. Government Challenges Delta-Aeromexico Alliance

The Trump administration on Monday urged a U.S. appeals court to dismiss Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico's efforts to prevent the termination of their joint venture. This alliance enabled them to coordinate scheduling, pricing, and capacity for flights between the U.S. and Mexico.

The Transportation Department argued that the decision to cease the previously permitted legal collusion between the two airlines, controlling nearly 60% of operations at the fourth-largest international gateway to and from the U.S., was valid.

The government highlighted flights originating from Mexico City in its legal filing, indicating the dominance the partnership held in that sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)