Left Menu

Political Joust in Navi Mumbai: Naik vs. Shinde

Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik intensifies his political rivalry with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the Navi Mumbai polls. Naik challenges Shinde, emphasizing self-reliance in the elections, while hinting at a potential post-victory alliance with the Shiv Sena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:39 IST
Political Joust in Navi Mumbai: Naik vs. Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's forest minister and BJP leader, Ganesh Naik, has escalated tensions with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as Navi Mumbai's civic polls approach. Naik, addressing a regional channel, declared his readiness to challenge Shinde's campaign with the support of the BJP, metaphorically suggesting he could overturn Shinde's campaign carriage.

Naik's remarks came in response to Shinde's earlier metaphorical challenge, highlighting the increasing political friction between the two. Naik called upon Shinde to run his election campaign independently, without external support, marking the first direct attack against Shinde by name.

Further, Naik touched on local governance and alliance dynamics, indicating he is open to discussions of future collaboration with the Shiv Sena post-elections, emphasizing unity after securing victory.

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

Abhishek Banerjee Challenges PM Modi on Citizenship Promise to Matuas

 India
2
I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

I-PAC's Legal Battle: An Unsettling Political Precedent

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Election Timelines

Himachal Pradesh Challenges Court's Interpretation of Panchayati Raj Electio...

 India
4
Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

Haryana's Aravalli Shields: Strict Orders to Curb Illegal Mining

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026