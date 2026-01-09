Political Joust in Navi Mumbai: Naik vs. Shinde

Maharashtra's forest minister and BJP leader, Ganesh Naik, has escalated tensions with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as Navi Mumbai's civic polls approach. Naik, addressing a regional channel, declared his readiness to challenge Shinde's campaign with the support of the BJP, metaphorically suggesting he could overturn Shinde's campaign carriage.

Naik's remarks came in response to Shinde's earlier metaphorical challenge, highlighting the increasing political friction between the two. Naik called upon Shinde to run his election campaign independently, without external support, marking the first direct attack against Shinde by name.

Further, Naik touched on local governance and alliance dynamics, indicating he is open to discussions of future collaboration with the Shiv Sena post-elections, emphasizing unity after securing victory.