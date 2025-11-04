Left Menu

Mitsu Chem Plast Expands Capacity to Bolster Growth Plans

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited announces a capacity expansion of 655 MT per year to meet growing demand and aim for ₹1,000 Cr revenue by 2028. The investment of ₹85 lakh will upgrade machinery for enhanced productivity, serving sectors like industrial packaging and hospital furniture.

Mitsu Chem Plast Expands Manufacturing Capacity To Sustain Growth Momentum. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, a leading polymer solutions provider, has unveiled plans to bolster its production capabilities with a notable 655 MT per year capacity expansion across its existing facilities. This strategic move aims to meet the surging demand, while supporting the company's vision of achieving ₹1,000 Cr in annual revenues by 2028.

The increased capacity will enable Mitsu to better serve its expanding customer base across diverse sectors such as industrial packaging, hospital furniture parts, and infrastructure components. This initiative is set to elevate the company's total operational capacity to approximately 29,079 MT/year, enhancing its ability to address new product demand and improve turnaround times for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

With an investment of ₹85 lakh sourced from internal funds, Mitsu will acquire advanced machinery to optimize productivity and maintain high product quality. This expansion reflects Mitsu's commitment to sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and market diversification, as well as its proactive approach to staying ahead of rising demand from end-user industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

