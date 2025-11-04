Patel Retail Limited Expands Its Footprint with 47th Store in MMR

Patel Retail Limited has unveiled its 47th retail outlet, Patel's R Mart, strategically positioned on Bhiwandi Wada Road, Village Kudus, within the Palghar district. This move is part of the company's broader plan to solidify its presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

With the latest addition, the company continues its mission to deliver quality essential products and groceries to fast-growing residential areas at competitive prices. This expansion underlines Patel Retail's commitment to enhancing organized retail sectors, making them more accessible and customer-centric, supported by robust sourcing, packaging, and distribution systems.

Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Dhanji Patel emphasized how each new store launch fortifies the company's connection with local communities, aligning with their goal of expanding within the Mumbai region while improving efficiency, customer satisfaction, and overall value.

(With inputs from agencies.)