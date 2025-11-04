Left Menu

Patel Retail Limited Expands Its Footprint with 47th Store in MMR

Patel Retail Limited launches its 47th store in Bhiwandi Wada Road as the company expands in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This development reinforces its commitment to offer quality essentials at affordable prices, marking another step in post-listing growth and enhanced community-focused retail solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:27 IST
Patel Retail Limited Expands Its Footprint with 47th Store in MMR
Patel Retail Expands its Growing Network with the Launch of 47th Store, Strengthening Presence Across MMRDA Region. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Patel Retail Limited has unveiled its 47th retail outlet, Patel's R Mart, strategically positioned on Bhiwandi Wada Road, Village Kudus, within the Palghar district. This move is part of the company's broader plan to solidify its presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

With the latest addition, the company continues its mission to deliver quality essential products and groceries to fast-growing residential areas at competitive prices. This expansion underlines Patel Retail's commitment to enhancing organized retail sectors, making them more accessible and customer-centric, supported by robust sourcing, packaging, and distribution systems.

Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Dhanji Patel emphasized how each new store launch fortifies the company's connection with local communities, aligning with their goal of expanding within the Mumbai region while improving efficiency, customer satisfaction, and overall value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025