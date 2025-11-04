Kansai Nerolac Paints Sees Profit Surge Despite Revenue Stagnation

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd has seen a robust 11.3% rise in its consolidated net profit, hitting Rs 133.31 crore in the September quarter of FY26, up from Rs 119.76 crore last year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. However, revenue from operations stagnated at Rs 1,954.18 crore, aligning closely with the previous year's figures.

Total expenses slightly increased to Rs 1,800.94 crore for the quarter, while total income essentially remained unchanged at Rs 1,982.61 crore. The company cited prolonged monsoons as a factor affecting demand in its decorative segment while highlighting strong performance in construction chemicals, waterproofing, and wood finishes.

Despite challenges such as volatile forex markets and geopolitical uncertainties, Kansai Nerolac's shares on Tuesday traded at Rs 246.40 on BSE, marking a 1.06% decline from the previous close. The company indicated potential short-term growth impediments due to a shorter Diwali season and ongoing monsoons.

