World Bank Releases New Publication on Global Trends in Public Investment Management

The World Bank has announced the release of its latest publication, Evolving Practices in Public Investment Management: Proceedings of the Ninth Public Investors Conference, which presents cutting-edge research and expert discussions on the changing landscape of public sector investment management. The report compiles peer-reviewed papers authored by leading academics, policymakers, and practitioners in the fields of portfolio management, asset allocation, and risk governance, with a focus on central banks, sovereign wealth funds, and public pension plans.

The publication is based on the proceedings of the Ninth Public Investors Conference, held on September 12–13, 2024, at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) headquarters. The event served as a global platform for public investors to examine emerging challenges, technological advancements, and sustainability trends shaping the management of sovereign assets and reserves.

A Global Collaboration of Institutions

Since 2008, the Public Investors Conference has been co-organized biennially by the World Bank and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), in partnership with cosponsoring central banks and financial authorities. This year’s conference was jointly hosted by the BIS, World Bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and Banca d’Italia, drawing participation from more than 50 experts representing public investment institutions across continents.

Participants exchanged insights on how to navigate macroeconomic uncertainty, manage climate and geopolitical risks, and balance financial returns with public policy objectives. The discussions emphasized the growing importance of resilience, transparency, and innovation in public asset management.

Advancing Knowledge and Collaboration through RAMP

The publication continues the work of the World Bank Reserve Advisory & Management Partnership (RAMP) — a long-standing global initiative that supports central banks, sovereign funds, and public sector investors in strengthening their institutional capacity and governance frameworks.

Through RAMP, the World Bank provides technical assistance, portfolio advisory services, and training programs aimed at improving asset management practices in the official sector. By co-organizing the Public Investors Conference, RAMP fosters a network of knowledge-sharing among global public investors to enhance risk management, investment diversification, and policy alignment.

“The Evolving Practices publication underscores the commitment of the World Bank and its partners to foster learning and collaboration across the official investment community,” a World Bank representative said. “In an era of economic volatility, effective public investment management is more important than ever for financial stability and sustainable growth.”

Exploring Emerging Themes in Public Investment

The Ninth Public Investors Conference featured presentations and discussions on a wide range of topics reflecting current and future priorities for public investors. Among the themes explored were:

Risk management frameworks in the context of global inflation and fiscal stress;

Integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into sovereign investment strategies;

Technological transformation and the role of artificial intelligence in asset allocation;

Liquidity and reserve management under volatile market conditions;

Long-term capital allocation for sustainable development and green finance initiatives;

Policy coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities in times of economic uncertainty.

The peer-reviewed papers published in the volume represent the latest advancements in quantitative modeling, risk analytics, and institutional governance, offering valuable insights for policymakers, central bankers, and investment professionals responsible for managing public assets.

Building Resilience in Public Asset Management

The conference also underscored how public investment institutions can strengthen resilience against systemic shocks, including climate-related risks, financial market turbulence, and geopolitical fragmentation. Discussions highlighted the importance of data-driven decision-making, scenario planning, and cross-border cooperation to ensure stability in the global financial architecture.

The World Bank noted that as global public investors collectively manage more than US$40 trillion in assets, their strategies have significant implications for financial markets, development outcomes, and the transition to low-carbon economies.

“Public investors are increasingly expected to align their investment practices with global sustainability and development goals,” the publication notes. “This requires continuous adaptation, transparency, and integration of non-financial risk factors into investment frameworks.”

A Resource for Policymakers and Practitioners

The Evolving Practices in Public Investment Management proceedings provide a unique repository of empirical research, case studies, and analytical frameworks drawn from the experience of global public investment authorities. They are intended to serve as a reference for practitioners, regulators, and academics seeking to enhance the effectiveness and accountability of sovereign investment institutions.

The full publication is available online through the Public Investors Conference website: 👉 https://www.publicinvestorsconference.com/proceedings.htm

For inquiries regarding the publication or future conferences, readers may contact the organizers at publicinvestorsconference@worldbank.org.

With this publication, the World Bank and its partners reaffirm their shared mission to advance sustainable, transparent, and resilient investment management practices across the global public sector — ensuring that public wealth continues to serve citizens today and for generations to come.