Stellantis Recalls Jeep Models Amid Battery Fire Risk
Stellantis is recalling over 320,000 Jeep vehicles in the U.S. due to a potentially dangerous high-voltage battery failure that could result in fires. Until a remedy is available, vehicle owners are advised to park outside and avoid charging their vehicles.
In a significant safety alert, Stellantis is recalling 320,065 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models within the U.S. The potential fault lies in a high-voltage battery system, posing a risk of fire.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has urged vehicle owners to park vehicles outside and away from structures to mitigate any risks until a solution is found. Further, the administration advises against charging the vehicles at this time.
This move follows a separate recall of over 298,000 vehicles earlier cited for potential rollaway risks. Stellantis is actively working on a remedy for these safety concerns.
