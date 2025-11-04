Stellantis Recalls Jeep Models Amid Battery Fire Risk

In a significant safety alert, Stellantis is recalling 320,065 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models within the U.S. The potential fault lies in a high-voltage battery system, posing a risk of fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has urged vehicle owners to park vehicles outside and away from structures to mitigate any risks until a solution is found. Further, the administration advises against charging the vehicles at this time.

This move follows a separate recall of over 298,000 vehicles earlier cited for potential rollaway risks. Stellantis is actively working on a remedy for these safety concerns.

