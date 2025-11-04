Left Menu

Stellantis Recalls Jeep Models Amid Battery Fire Risk

Stellantis is recalling over 320,000 Jeep vehicles in the U.S. due to a potentially dangerous high-voltage battery failure that could result in fires. Until a remedy is available, vehicle owners are advised to park outside and avoid charging their vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant safety alert, Stellantis is recalling 320,065 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models within the U.S. The potential fault lies in a high-voltage battery system, posing a risk of fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has urged vehicle owners to park vehicles outside and away from structures to mitigate any risks until a solution is found. Further, the administration advises against charging the vehicles at this time.

This move follows a separate recall of over 298,000 vehicles earlier cited for potential rollaway risks. Stellantis is actively working on a remedy for these safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

