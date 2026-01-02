Mamata Banerjee vs. Amit Shah: A Clash in West Bengal Politics
BJP accuses West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling it an attack on democracy. They claim TMC fosters 'jungle raj' in the state, and allege corruption under Banerjee's rule. BJP vows to unseat TMC in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday, accusing her of issuing threats to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state. The party criticized Banerjee's actions as a 'direct attack' on Indian democracy.
At a press briefing at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader promotes 'jungle raj' in West Bengal. He expressed concerns over Banerjee allegedly telling Shah that he couldn't enter the state or leave his hotel against her wishes.
Adding to the political tension, another BJP spokesperson, Sambit Patra, reiterated these allegations from Bhubaneswar, declaring that Banerjee governs through a 'dictatorship.' Meanwhile, the BJP is determined to replace the TMC in the forthcoming state assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha's War on Corruption: A Landmark Initiative
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds
Corruption Scandal in Kashmir Electric Division Exposed
Hong Kong's Anti-Corruption Operation Unveils Rental Renovation Scandal
Trinamool Congress Celebrates Legacy of 'Maa, Mati, Manush'