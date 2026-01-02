India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Leadership by 2035

India is poised to join the ranks of the world's top-four semiconductor manufacturers by 2032, with ambitions to claim the top spot by 2035, according to Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This bold prediction is fueled by the country's burgeoning talent pool in the sector.

Electronics and IT Minister Vaishnaw announced that four chip companies are starting commercial production this year, positioning India as a critical supplier for major automobile and telecom firms globally. This comes on the back of a significant government push, with 22 projects approved under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), entailing investments of Rs 41,863 crore.

The Semicon India Programme has also seen approval for 10 manufacturing units, including fabs and chip assembly projects, with investments totaling Rs 1.6 lakh crore. Additionally, 24 chip design projects have received backing under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme. India's focus on semiconductor education is highlighted by 298 universities facilitating chip design, outpacing global peers.