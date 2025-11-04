Adani Ports Achieves Robust Growth Amidst Strategic Expansions

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced a significant financial achievement for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a 29% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,120 crore. This growth is attributed to the robust performance in the logistics, marine, and international sectors.

The company's income for the July-September period soared to Rs 10,004.06 crore, with expenses also seeing an increase. APSEZ's EBITDA rose by 27% year-on-year, reinforcing their strategic position in the global supply chain ecosystem, as stated by CEO Ashwani Gupta.

Key strategic moves include significant port capacity expansions, entry into the West African maritime market, and approval for acquiring NQXT Port in Australia. The company continues to bolster its fleet and infrastructure, emphasizing its dominance as India's leading port operator.

(With inputs from agencies.)