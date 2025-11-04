Left Menu

Adani Ports Achieves Robust Growth Amidst Strategic Expansions

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 29% rise in net profit to Rs 3,120 crore for Q3 2025, driven by strong logistics and marine operations. The company saw an increase in total income and EBITDA, while expanding operations with new vessels and acquisitions in strategic regions like West Africa and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:12 IST
Adani Ports Achieves Robust Growth Amidst Strategic Expansions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced a significant financial achievement for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a 29% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,120 crore. This growth is attributed to the robust performance in the logistics, marine, and international sectors.

The company's income for the July-September period soared to Rs 10,004.06 crore, with expenses also seeing an increase. APSEZ's EBITDA rose by 27% year-on-year, reinforcing their strategic position in the global supply chain ecosystem, as stated by CEO Ashwani Gupta.

Key strategic moves include significant port capacity expansions, entry into the West African maritime market, and approval for acquiring NQXT Port in Australia. The company continues to bolster its fleet and infrastructure, emphasizing its dominance as India's leading port operator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025