India-South Korea Pact to Boost Bilateral Trade and Industry

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has inked a significant agreement with the Busan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to boost bilateral trade between India and South Korea. This strategic partnership aims to enhance cooperation in key sectors, driving industrial collaboration.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on bolstering joint efforts in manufacturing, clean energy, digital technology, maritime logistics, and emerging industries. Such initiatives are expected to increase business exchanges, enable investments, and encourage knowledge sharing between the two nations.

This collaboration, buoyed by South Korea's advanced technology and India's burgeoning manufacturing ecosystem, promises sustainable growth. With bilateral trade expected to deepen, business leaders are optimistic about the potential for prosperity and mutual developments in trade and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)