Chhattisgarh Train Collision: Passengers Injured in Bilaspur Incident

A serious train collision occurred near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, involving a passenger and a goods train. Railway officials reported that three individuals were confirmed injured.

However, police sources indicate that more passengers sustained injuries, with some still trapped under the passenger train coach.

The passenger train, a MEMU traveling from Gevra to Bilaspur, crashed into the rear of the goods train between Gatora and Bilaspur stations. Rescue operations are underway, with authorities striving to extract and treat the trapped and injured individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)