Chhattisgarh Train Collision: Passengers Injured in Bilaspur Incident
A passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh, injuring several passengers. The accident, which occurred at around 4 pm, left some passengers trapped under the coach. Emergency services are on-site, rescuing and treating the injured.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A serious train collision occurred near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, involving a passenger and a goods train. Railway officials reported that three individuals were confirmed injured.
However, police sources indicate that more passengers sustained injuries, with some still trapped under the passenger train coach.
The passenger train, a MEMU traveling from Gevra to Bilaspur, crashed into the rear of the goods train between Gatora and Bilaspur stations. Rescue operations are underway, with authorities striving to extract and treat the trapped and injured individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two persons injured as a passenger train collides with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh: Officials.
Passenger Train Collides with Goods Train Near Bilaspur
4 dead, many others injured as passenger train rams into goods train from behind near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh: Officials.