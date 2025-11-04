Left Menu

IndiGo Tackles Forex Losses with Strategic Expansion

IndiGo, India's largest airline, reported a Rs 2,582.10 crore loss in the September quarter, largely due to forex losses and expenses. Despite this, the airline is expanding its international network and plans to induct new aircraft. Its revenue grew by 10.4%, indicating a positive operational performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:00 IST
IndiGo Tackles Forex Losses with Strategic Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, India's largest airline, faced a setback in the September quarter, posting a significant loss of Rs 2,582.10 crore due to higher forex losses and operational expenses. However, optimism remains as the airline plans to expand its international presence by inducting its first long-range Airbus A321 XLR aircraft in December.

Despite its financial challenges, IndiGo is witnessing revenue improvements, achieving a total income of Rs 19,599.5 crore, up from Rs 17,759 crore in the corresponding period last year. The airline is countering adverse currency movements by bolstering its international operations and leasing more aircraft.

CEO Pieter Elbers highlighted the airline's 10% growth in topline revenue and operational profit, crediting optimized capacity deployment. With expectations of steady aircraft numbers till year-end, IndiGo plans to scale up its operations, introducing new long-haul capabilities with the A321 XLRs and leased Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025