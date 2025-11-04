IndiGo Tackles Forex Losses with Strategic Expansion

IndiGo, India's largest airline, faced a setback in the September quarter, posting a significant loss of Rs 2,582.10 crore due to higher forex losses and operational expenses. However, optimism remains as the airline plans to expand its international presence by inducting its first long-range Airbus A321 XLR aircraft in December.

Despite its financial challenges, IndiGo is witnessing revenue improvements, achieving a total income of Rs 19,599.5 crore, up from Rs 17,759 crore in the corresponding period last year. The airline is countering adverse currency movements by bolstering its international operations and leasing more aircraft.

CEO Pieter Elbers highlighted the airline's 10% growth in topline revenue and operational profit, crediting optimized capacity deployment. With expectations of steady aircraft numbers till year-end, IndiGo plans to scale up its operations, introducing new long-haul capabilities with the A321 XLRs and leased Boeing 787 Dreamliners.