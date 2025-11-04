Left Menu

Cupid Limited Secures Major Role in South Africa's Condom Procurement Program

Cupid Limited has been allocated a significant share in South Africa's condom procurement initiative for 2025-2030. With allocated volumes of female and male condoms, Cupid's involvement promises substantial financial rewards and a bolstered international order pipeline. The company is aligning its operations for a seamless commencement in December 2025.

Updated: 04-11-2025 18:02 IST
Cupid Limited Gets Maximum Allocation In South Africa's 5-Year National Female & Male Condoms Program; Procurement to Start from December 2025. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Cupid Limited, identified by stock ticker BSE - 530843 and NSE - CUPID, has announced its predominant role in South Africa's upcoming national procurement program for condoms. The company has secured a notable allocation for both Female Condoms (FC) and Male Condoms (MC) in the 2025-2030 timeframe.

According to allocation notifications revealed to authorized distributors, Cupid is poised to supply an impressive 23.4 million units of female condoms annually, representing a 59% share of the total allocation. For male condoms, the company will deliver 0.77 million boxes per annum, amounting to 153 million individual pieces each year.

In terms of financial impact, these allocations translate to a significant revenue stream for Cupid Limited, with expected earnings of USD 8.89 million for female condoms and USD 4.09 million for male condoms annually. This substantial order positions Cupid at a pivotal point in enhancing its global supply operations and market reach, ensuring they are equipped to meet demand effectively by December 2025.

