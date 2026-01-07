Left Menu

Mexico Remains Crucial Oil Supplier to Cuba Amid Venezuela's Crisis

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed that Mexico continues to be an important oil supplier to Cuba, maintaining historical supply levels amid Venezuela's crisis. She emphasized that Mexico's role has become critical following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela. Oil export to Cuba remains a blend of contracts and humanitarian aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:02 IST
In a recent press conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed concerns about Mexico's oil exports to Cuba. In light of current events in Venezuela, Sheinbaum asserted that while Mexico has not increased its oil exports to Cuba beyond historical levels, it has nevertheless become an essential supplier.

The shift comes after the United States imposed a blockade on Venezuelan oil exports, altering traditional supply lines. Mexico's involvement, as Sheinbaum noted, is shaped by long-standing arrangements, sometimes as contractual obligations and other times as humanitarian assistance.

Mexico's ongoing role as a key crude oil provider to Cuba has emerged against the backdrop of U.S. actions to refine and sell Venezuelan oil, an indication of shifting geopolitical dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

